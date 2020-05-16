Camila Cabello is the plays romantic on Instagram !

During the containment, Camila Cabello shares all his daily life to the virtual community on Instagram and is very romantic.

On his account Instagram, the singer Camila Cabello reveals a new photo. With the gaze of a deer, the young woman is very romantic. MCE explains to you all !

It has never been this on Instagram ! In fact, Camila Cabello spends all of his time on the social network since the beginning of the confinement.

And the least we can say is that the darling of Shawn Mendes eventually take a liking to it. As well, the pretty brunette sharing all his daily life with his fans !

From time to time, the young woman shows its moments too cute with his cute dog. In short, the interpreter of “My Oh My” is completely gaga for him.

Also, Camila Cabello does not hesitate to declare his flame to a comment. ” You’re so precious. So sweet. Beautiful baby ” writing this last.

But sometimes, the singer is content to simply post selfies of it. And his last publication is really a sensation !

Camila Cabello is poetry

In fact, Camila Cabello feels very romantic mood in this Friday, may 15. Thus, the pretty brunette reveals a picture of it too cute.

Thus, we see the young woman without artifice. Moreover, it does not bear the slightest trace of make-up. And it really is super canon !

Then, his selfie 100% natural give him a want particular. Yes, Camila Cabello, who loves poetry, wants to comment on it with a pretty quote.

In short, the sweetheart of Shawn Mendes wrote : “Love risks everything and asks for nothing’ – Rumi, my citation of poetry of the day 🌺 how are your hearts? “

In any case, his fans seem to really love this quote. Just read all his many comments to believe it !

“I love you so much, you are too cute 🥰😍 “,” I’m in love with you🥺🥺🥺❤️ “, ” My heart is so happy when he sees you ❤️ “, can we read.

