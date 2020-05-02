Camila Cabello: its a nice surprise to the fans who buy the “Romance” – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello pampers its fans. For several weeks, the singer regularly posts excerpts of this famous opus on their social networks. “Shameless”, “Liar”, “My Oh My”… Under each publication, the fans show a lot of enthusiasm and give much love to the artist.

Very pleased to share her new album “Romance”, Camila Cabello has a few surprises in store for some of them. The young woman visited several supermarkets chain Walmart. The radius of the CDs, she taking a black marker and autograph the albums. In this way, the fans who buy the CD will have a surprise of size.