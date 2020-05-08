Camila Cabello : Its racist resurface, the singer explains

Given the extent of the scandal, a Camila Cabello always in full promotion of his new album (Romancereleased on December 6, 2019) to respond.

It is addressed to users on Twitter too, writing : “When I was younger, I used to use a language of which I am ashamed, and that I will regret all my life. I was under-informed and stupid, and I was deeply embarrassed to have used this language horrible and offensive, a time that I was made aware of its history, its weight and its true meaning. I apologized and apologize again.“

“I’m 22 years old now, I’m an adult, I have grown and learned, and am now aware of the history and of the pain that this language dooradds the girlfriend of the singer Shawn Mendes. These errors do not represent the person that I am, or even that I was.“This forgiveness was not totally convinced of the internet users.