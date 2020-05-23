Published May 22, 2020 at 08h54

Acoustic sessions intimate with Camila Cabello featuring new interpretations of his music success to Naomi Osaka, a two-time winner of a Grand Slam, used a favorite recipe for the family, a question and answer session hosted by the rugby legend Bryan Habana, Mastercard partners with its ambassadors worldwide to create unique experiences for the fun at home. The company uses its expertise in the creation of physical events and puts them online in a series of digital experiences are priceless and the world, at a time when the connection to our passions – such as music, sports and cuisine – is more important than ever.

“At Mastercard, through our platform experiences Priceless long-established, we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to continue to connect consumers to their passions,” said Raja Rajamannar, director of marketing and communications, Mastercard. “We tailor our sponsorships traditional, take advantage of our partnerships and create new ways of digital to make them live unique moments in the lives of the people.”

The experiences extend across the world and the areas of the passion, all presented on Priceless.com the hub of lifestyle and experiential Mastercard. People can enjoy musical performances, acoustic, intimate ideas of gameplay from the pros, cooking classes, private chefs famous training sessions with renowned experts in the fitness, backstage tours of some of the most famous destinations in the world, and more. Visitors can also gain access to exclusive content additional celebrities, experts and ambassadors on the site.

“This is the way Mastercard does what we can to help keep the morale of the people and their passions in life while they spend more time than ever at home to find entertainment and inspiration on their mobile devices,” said Rustom Dastoor, vice-president, Marketing and communications, Asia-Pacific, Mastercard.

“Given that priceless.com is accessible from more than 90 countries and supports multiple languages, including simplified and traditional chinese, we look forward to giving unparalleled access to some of the best artists, athletes and stars of the culinary world, to Mastercard cardholders, wherever they are. in the world. “

Visitors can travel the world virtually for:

Arts and culture: visit the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza of Spain and discover the stories complex behind some of the masterpieces of the museum.

Culinary: Learn how to organize the party online ultimate sommelier Belinda Chang; take cooking courses virtual chef JJ Johnson; turn your basic food into a gourmet meal with chef Bryan Voltaggio; follow a course of virtual kitchen with michelin-starred chefs from all Europe through JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

Music: Relax during acoustic sessions, intimate in-home with the singer / songwriter nominated for GRAMMY Awards, Camila Cabello, sharing of new interpretations of his music success, the kick-off on may 27.

Sports: Improve your game with tips from professional golfers such as Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Annika Sorenstam; and get pointers baseball former pitcher for the MLB® Tim Wakefield. In the world, future experiments will include those of the cricket legend of pakistan Wasim Akram, the legend of the tennis indian Vijay Amritraj, the legendary new zealand rugby Dan Carter, the rugby legend in south african Bryan Habana, the footballer Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the japanese star of the rugby Michael Leitch, the tennis star, and Naomi Osaka, a double winner of the Grand Slam ™, and the English footballer Alex Scott.

Some experiences are broadcast live and are accessible to the general public while others are reserved for Mastercard cardholders and partners. Most are currently available free of charge during this period. Digital experiences are priceless and are also available for partner Mastercard via API solutions. For more information about the digital experiences Priceless, including replays of previous events or to participate in an experiment to come visit Priceless.com. *

What partners have to say:

Naomi Osaka: To “connect with people all over the world is so important to me that I have friends, family, and fans in many countries. At a time where we find motivation and inspiration in different places, it’s cool to be a partner of Mastercard outside of the field and to share something of me with the other. ”

Pernille Harder: “I am delighted to work in partnership with Mastercard to support a good cause, and I connect with the card holders all over the world in these times rather difficult. It is important that we share our experiences and we encouraged each other to take the best advantage of ourselves and the time we have at home. ”

Sam Kerr: “Mastercard continues to connect with people all over the world, even when they have been encouraged to stay home. I am grateful to be a partner of Mastercard. ”

Alex Scott: “At this time, it is a difficult time for everyone, and I hope that me associating with Mastercard, I will be able to relieve people temporarily and provide them the means to connect to the things they love while remaining separate. “

Annika Sorenstam: “If you are the holder of a card, go to priceless.com and discover all the amazing experiences that Mastercard creates in these difficult times. I am thrilled to be part of such a great program. ” (Edgard Hilario)