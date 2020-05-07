Camila Cabello joins the big fundraiser TikTok !

Good action for Camila Cabello ! The singer participates in a big fundraiser launched on TikTok to help against the coronavirus !

Camila Cabello participates in the fight against the covid-19 ! The singer announced his participation in a live TikTok… And also a fundraiser ! The purpose of this ? Help people the more fragile !

Initiatives always more numerous, artists ever more imaginative… The coronavirus and will therefore have at least had a positive impact. While the world mobilizes and to fight against him…

And Camila will, therefore, put his ! The singer will be present on the live of the american stars… It must also be said that, each evening from 5 to 9 maywhile the world mobilizes !

Well-known people have called for donations in live. Every day from 20 hours, the artists come to entertain their fans… And all for a good cause ! A good idea that helps a lot…

Because the organizers have found the headliners worthy of a great show ! What motivate donations on Tiktok. We will, therefore, Camila Cabello on the last night of the week. But so much more…

Camila Cabello at the closing

Many arrive at answer this from home. Terry Crews, the stars of TikTok Charli D’amelio and Addison Rae… A rich curriculum and wide to help individuals and associations in the face of the virus. Well, is it not ?

The “Happy at Home: #OneCommunity Live” will end so on Saturday. 20 hours, Camila Cabello, Howie Mandel and Kristin Chenoweth sing for the fight against the virus. And also to motivate donations…

An initiative already successful. Since the founding of TikTok themselves have decided to give money ! The platform should as well sign a cheque for 10 million dollars to support the festival…

A small part of the 375 million us dollars pledged by the group to help caregivers, educators..! The beginning of a great fundraiser… And Camila Cabello will, therefore, bring his stone ! The fight continues !

