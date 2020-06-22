Camila Cabello looks at his father with pictures of his childhood

With us, father’s day, it was the 14th of June. But in many other countries, was the 21. On this occasion, Camila Cabello has a song specifically for his father, the “First Man” (the first man) with a clip where you see their images of their baby, a girl, a young teen… That is obviously a super cute and very emotional.

The former member of the band Fifth Harmony, we had very quickly became a huge solo success thanks to “Havana” offers an ode to his dad.