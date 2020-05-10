Camila Cabello : “L’oréal told me to be myself and have fun”

(Relaxnews) – The annual parade of L’oréal Paris, organized for the past three years in the French capital during Fashion Week, will become the new spokesperson this year. The singer Camila Cabello will participate in his first show for L’oreal in the Currency of Paris (6th arrondissement), in order to shed light on the creation(s) of a handful of brands of ready-to-wear and couture houses. The interpreter of “Havana” gives his impressions on one of the most anticipated events of the fashion week in paris. Meeting.

This is your first show for L’oréal Paris. What does this show in your eyes ?

I am very excited, and I’m especially excited to be with all these ambassadors, L’oréal Paris, some of which I had never encountered. I don’t think I have ever participated in such an event during Fashion Week, and to be here with L’oreal, who defends such values as empowerment, it’s really beautiful.

That is what it’s like to scroll through on one of the biggest catwalks of the world, in such a monument as the Currency of Paris ?

It is really very special. Paris and France are the birthplace of L’oréal, so it’s really cool.

How one prepares for a show of this scale ?

I met with the representatives of L’oreal, and I told them ‘I’m going to be a model today’, and they answered me that the mark would not necessarily be the models ‘serious’. They told me to be myself, have fun, and show my personality. So I said to myself that finally it was even better.

Do you have any apprehensions ?

Not because I have a habit to be on stage, to perform. It is just another form of show. Usually I fear that I might be the wrong note, or have holes of memory, but this evening it won’t be that fun.

Several large houses are associated with the parade of L’oréal Paris. Which one (s) correspond(ent) the most to your personality ?

I love Karl Lagerfeld, and I also love her brand. I have already worked with him in the past, he has made some of my stage gear. It is 100% my style.