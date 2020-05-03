Camila Cabello offers the chance to be in his next video for the challenge All-In

Camila Cabello invites a fan lucky enough to spend a day on the set with her and to make an appearance in his next clip in the framework of the All-In Challenge.

“I offer a day on the shooting of my next clip when social distancing is over,” she said in a clip shared on the social networks on Saturday night (may 2). “You will make a cameo in the clip, you will learn the choreography with me, I will learn all the movements – well, my choreographer will teach us the movements. “

The winner will receive a domestic flight return ticket, a hotel for the night and the experience on the set with Cabello.

This opportunity is part of the All-In Challenge of the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, in which celebrities – including Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and many others – offer valuable items or unique experiences to raise funds for those in need of food during the outbreak of coronavirus.

A gift of $ 10 equates to 10 entries, a donation of $ 25 at 25 entries, a donation of 50 $ to 100 entries and a gift of 100 $ to 200 entries.

All the money raised will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Check out the announcement of Cabello below and enter to win by making a donation here.