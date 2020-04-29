Camila Cabello poses with her parents for a very special project (PHOTO)

This is a project very secret that seems to prepare Camila Cabello these last days. And, according to his account Instagram, on which she has just published a photo of her and her parents on a movie set, the famous project will include visibly members of his family. If you do not know, for the moment, of what it will be, the singer has added a mysterious caption to her photo : “On the set of something pretty special that I am going to show you with these two legends”. A teaser effective as the interpreter of Señorita has collected not less than 1.2 million “likes” on its publication.

After the release of his album Romance on the 6th of December last, the revelation of the year 2018 account well mark the spirits and continue his story in the great court. Very close to his father Alejandro and his mother, Sinuhe, Camila Cabello has, therefore, included in one of its projects. As to whether it is the shooting of a movie clip, a tv program or even a movie, the singer has promised to keep his fans updated very quickly… We look forward !