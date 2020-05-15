Camila Cabello puts forward a candidate from The Voice !

Camila Cabello just post the benefit of a candidate of The Voice ! In fact, the beautiful Zan Fiksum sang one of his titles !

Camila Cabello has decided to highlight the benefit of a candidate in The Voice ! In effect, it is the lovely Zan Fiskum… MCE TV tells you more !

Decidedly, Camila Cabello has loved thea last vocal performance of Zan Fiksum in The Voice… To such A point that the latter has reposted this Friday, may 15, 2020, in its story Instagram !

“Incredible ! Zan Fiskum is really appropriate my song“, writing as well the beautiful singer ! A share that has had the gift to delight the main concerned ! In fact, the last one was shared in turn his enthusiasm through his story Instagram !

“Oh my god ! Camila Cabello has shared the video where I sing his song ! “ Wrote the beautiful Zan Fiskum... A nice victory for the candidate of The Voice who hopes to win the tv hook !

Camila Cabello, thanked the nurses

In this period of a pandemic, Camila Cabello was keen to thank the medical and hospital ! Indeed, on the occasion of the day of nurses, the artist wanted to pay tribute to them through its account of Instagram !

“It is international nurses day. We wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the courageous work that you do and for the humanity that you show each day “, has also written to Camila.

A post that people have commented on in mass ! In effect, these last are obliged to thank Camila ! And for good reason, they were delighted that the international singer has put forward the work of nurses.

“Thank You Camila ! I am a nurse and this is not easy all the days… Luckily it is a profession that we do for passion ! “” Camila, you are truly the best ! In fact, your lovely message goes right to the heart of all the nurses ! “ And we can read on the web !

