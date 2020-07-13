Camila Cabello reveals a beautiful blend of Romance

Camila Hair revealed Sunday a beautiful medley of his songs My Oh My, Miss and Liarthree of success excerpts from the album Romance. This mashup piano-voice is meant to be a foretaste of the second part of the concert series, virtual Invaluable Experiences in the Home which will be released on YouTube this Friday, July 15, from 17 h.

A duration of almost 4 minutes, this medley begins with the song My Oh Myand then goes on smooth with Miss interpreted as a single Camila Hair. It all ends by Liar which overlaps at several points of sale of the voice of the singer of 23 years.

Posted on December 6 of last year, the album Romance includes 14 new songs, including My Oh My with DaBaby, Liar, The Living Proof, Shameless, Cry For Me, Easy and First Man, as well as the famous duo Miss with Shawn Mendes.

Remember that Camila Hair has had to postpone his show at the scheduled place Bell in September, due to the crisis of the COVID-19.