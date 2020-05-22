Camila Cabello reveals a new extract of its next album

While the pre-orders of his new album “Romance“come to be made available, the young singer Camila Cabello took the opportunity to release a new extract of its next album, “Living Proof“. “Living Proof“is one of the first songs written by the artist for this second album, and one of his favourites, said Camila Cabello. The song follows the release of “Easy“that appeared last October, but also to “Cry for Me“, “Liar“or yet “Shameless“that will be all about “Romance“, expected to be December 6, next.

Camila Cabello associate this output to a North American tour that will start next year. The musician took the opportunity to unveil the cover art of this album, on which the young woman appears wearing a red dress. The former member of Fifth Harmony recently made the Times 100 most influential people.

Last year, the musician had released its first opus “Camila“.