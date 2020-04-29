Camila Cabello reveals a snapshot with his parents, which intrigues the fans (photo) – Voltage

Since the output of the title Señorita duet with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello does not cease to be in the media for the couple that she forms with her partner in song. If the latter is one of the sex symbol of the music industry but especially an artist who is very talented that squatting the top of the rankings in the world with titles as In My Blood, Lost In Japan or Youth feat. Khalid from his last albumthe lovely Camila Cabello surprised and captivated by his immense talent. In effect, the interpreter of Shameless, born march 3, 1997 in Cuba, and then became an american citizen in 2008, has never been so popular. Title global Havanasnatched more than 19 million copies, has allowed him to become one of the revelations undisputed 2018. The singer and Shawn Mendes were also captured two awards for the MTV VMA for Better collaboration and the Best cinematography.

That prepares Camila Cabello ?

Strong of its notoriety, Camila Cabello continues on its momentum and has just unveiled his new album titled Romance on December 6 of last. Composed of fourteen titles, this new opus highlights of titles with the theme of romantic relationships. A beautiful opus that is the delight of his fans. It must be said that the singer is very close to her public, she never hesitates to share moments of his life its some 46 million subscribers on Instagram. Followers who are in the same time very intrigued by the latest publication of their idol. In fact, the 9 January last, thea star has published a photo of her, surrounded by her parents, Alejandro and Sinuhe. “On the set of something very special that I’ll show you soon with these two legends”, she commented. That does it with his father and his mother ?

If no other information has yet been revealed, fans are already in the starting blocks. In just one hour, the photo was likée more than 300,000 times. Case to follow, so…