Camila Cabello reveals she suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder

Camila Cabello is assigned on a fight that she led for a long time, referring to his mental health.

Since the beginning of the crisis, many celebrities have spoken out on episodes of depression and their anxiety problems. In a few weeks, the word was released, the dialogue is open and encouragement are greatly magnified. This time, Camila Cabello, who, in an essay published by magazine “WSJ“Thursday 28 may 2020, has shared its pain and explained what she was enduring away from the spotlight. In vogue since the success of his title “Havana” released in 2018, the singer of 23 years occurs from scene to scene. Behind what seems to be a dream life, the reality is much more sad. For the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes, the disorders manifested themselves in the form of obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviors, which were leading a hard life.

The hidden face

“If you look at the photos I posted on Instagram the last year, you can find photos of me in the studio, photos with my dog Eugene on a couch and pictures of me brimming with excitement when I plays my music,” she wrote. Camila Cabello then made a marked contrast to what she has not posted in his life outside the scene and this is much more dark. “Me crying in the car on the phone with my mother to talk about my anxiety and symptoms of obsessive compulsive that I have experienced. My mother and me in a hotel room reading a book about these disorders because I desperately need help. I felt my experience as anxiety that is constant, unwavering, that made me life each day more difficult,” said the former member of the group Fifth Harmony.

If she does that now, it is that, like many, she did not want to discuss this inner war that corrodes also physically. “I was embarrassed and ashamed”, she regretted. “I couldn’t sleep for a long time, I had a knot in the throat, I had chronic headaches, and my body was going through what looked like the towers of a roller coaster every day,” she concluded. Now, Camilla Cabello hopes to tame these disorders with the help of her relatives, with proper treatment, but especially by encouraging a dialogue so as to not keep anything for it. The word is liberating.

