Camila Cabello says more about his next album

Impossible to miss !

Camila Cabello is currently at the top of the charts with his hit “Senorita”, a duet with his sweetheart, Shawn Mendes.

It is simply one of the biggest songs of the year 2019.

The title is nominated for the Grammy Awards. It is the ceremony, the most prestigious prize that rewards the best artists of the moment.

A new album for Camila Cabello and a tour

This Friday, December 6, 2019, the interpreter of “Havana” will release his second solo album, which intutile “Romance”.

On social networks, the young star talks about her next album : “With this album art was the life itself. And I was just a painter trying to paint as close as possible to what I saw. This album is so close to me that I feel pain in my chest and knots in my stomach listening to some of these songs. This was a huge chapter in my life, this album, these songs.”

In 2020, the star will give a great european tour and will pass through France to the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on 17 June 2020. Places are currently available in the sales points, as usual.