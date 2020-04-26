Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Millie Bobby Brown… These stars who have fangirlé on other celebrities

Khloé Kardashian, Sarah Hyland, Jessica Biel… Then you unveiled their worst fails of Valentine’s day, the beginning of melty decided to do a recap of all the stars who have fangirlé on other celebrities. That is to say that as we, the great personalities of the idols. So, when the stars meet the one, or the one that is cracked since they are children, this gives rise to moments pretty hilarious that you have gathered in this article. As well, discover that Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Selena Gomez or Beyoncé are fans !

Beyoncé and Chrissy Teigen

It is on the occasion of the ceremony of the Oscars 2020, at the afterparty that Chrissy Teigen has met Beyoncé. After his message on Instagram, the encounter between two young women has increased as expected. The reason for this ? The model seemed too excited to meet his favorite singer. She explained, speaking directly to the queen of pop : “If you pass by there and you read this, please know that if I’ve stared, and that I have not mentioned, that is because I was really nervous at the idea to talk to you and say stupid things. But we love you and thank you for everything”.

Camila Cabello and Emilia Clarke

Big fan of the series Games of Thrones, Camila Cabello was up to put a knee on the ground and bow when she met Emilia Clarke alias Daenerys Targaryen. During their head-to-head, the singer has even called the actress : “My Queen”. Mad with joy, she had decided to share this unforgettable moment on Instagram with her fans.

Matt LeBlanc and Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke also has an idol ! It comes to Matt LeBlanc, actor in the hit series Friends. It was in 2019 that the two stars met on the set of The Graham Norton Show. Intimidated, the young woman confessed to having the disease at this time. She had told the presenter of the program : “I’m trying to blush. I just think you’re awesome”.

Selena Gomez and Shia LaBeouf

In 2019, the staff of Selena Gomez has organised a surprise. Then she thought she would meet one of his fans, the singer has met with Shia LaBeouf. Big fan of the actor Transformersthe singer was initially fled before being caught up by the actor. Subsequently, they did not hesitate to take a few minutes to immortalize this moment. The whole, being very intimidated !

Jennifer Lawrence and Damian Lewis

For Jennifer Lawrence, the year 2014 has been fabulous. The reason for this ? She crossed the road of Damien Lewis as she walked on a red carpet. A Fan of the series Homelandshe is then thrown into the arms of the actor. On the spot she had declared to a journalist that she has spoken to seem “cool” but that, at bottom, she was very stressed. According to her, her ears have even become red !

Sophie Turner and Ryan Gosling

If she has never spoken, this has not prevented Sophie Turner to be happier than ever when she found herself in the same room as Ryan Gosling. She took the opportunity to take a picture “with him” (we don’t even know if he realized) that she posted on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote : “Sorry boys, I am no longer on the market”.

Millie Bobby Brown and Kim Kardashian

Millie Bobby Brown has never hidden the fact that she was a fan of the family Kardashian. So when she met Kim, she picks up her phone to take a snap with the star of reality tv show american. But, she also received a message from Kris Jenner on Twitter. The mother of the clan had written : “I love you Millie, you are so adorable ! Thanks for watching Keeping up with the kardashians ! We are also big fans !”. Khloé Kardashian also shared a few words : “This is an outpouring of mutual love ! I love you Millie !”.

Emma Stone and Mel B.

While she was singing Stop of the Spice Girls during an interview in 2014 in the radio show 2DayFMSydneyEmma Stone has had the surprise of receiving a video message from one of the stars of the group of which she is a fan : Mel B. So much so, that she was excited, the actress has transformed into a true pipelette.

Anne Hathaway and Mariah Carey

Anne Hathaway has had the same reaction as Sophie Turner when she met Mariah Carey. While the singer just stood behind her on the red carpet on the occasion of the first The new internin New York, in 2015, the actress has not been able to contain his excitement. At the time, she told a reporter : “I panic. It is not far from me at this time.”

Cardi B and Lady Gaga

When I was a teenager lady Gaga changed my life .She inspired me to be myself & be different — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 9, 2016

If the two singers met for the first time in 2019 at the Grammy Awards, Cardi B dooms always been an admiration to the interpreter Poker Face. In 2016, she wrote via his Twitter account : "When I was a teenager, Lady Gaga has changed my life. She has inspired me to be myself and be different". It is only in 2018 that his idol has responded by writing : "I love you".