CAMILA CABELLO SHARED WHAT SHE LEARNED FROM BEING WITH SHAWN MENDES: “LOVE IS MORE BEAUTIFUL AND REAL THAN PERFECTION”

Camila Cabello opened up about the relationship with Shawn Mendes explaining that she is not perfect, but for this very reason, she is even more beautiful.

Posting a photo on Instagram kissing by the sea, the 23-year-old singer began the caption: ” I learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy and blissful moments you see in the photos and videos. When you are in a relationship with someone, it is as if the other is a mirror reflecting yourself. ”

This also means seeing the negative sides: ” I have to constantly confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my thought patterns, my beliefs about life, and about myself. It’s not as easy as it seems in photos sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messed up, uncomfortable and ugly lol. ”

Lati that faces with the force of love: ” But there is nothing like the push, the force that is love, of being the light in the dark. Of being the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless force to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday. ”

He then explained how loving is a human instinct and something you do every day: ” To love means to choose that person, again and again, someone to go through those messed up things with .”

” And it’s much more beautiful and real than perfection. I’m on the side of being vulnerable on social media because I think only the cleanliness and perfection of life are shown here, which can make us feel very lonely and weird. “

He closed with a toast to all that makes us human beings: ” Raise your glass to the disorder and the strangeness of the human being and the miracle. And the ease. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is the love “.