Camila Cabello slammed for racist remarks

After that an old Tumblr account containing racist comments has surfaced, the singer Camila Cabello is somewhat in turmoil.

Little bit of slack for Camila Cabello. After having triumphed at the American Music Awards, the MTV European Music Awards and other awards of music of all kinds thanks to his collaboration with Shawn Mendes for the title Señoritathe singer goes through a period of disorder. At issue : his past at which the american star has written some things which it is not to be proud of.

Internet users have found an ancient blog of the star, hosted on Tumblr, entitled “you-are-beautiful”and that it was primarily required between 2011 and 2012. The opportunity to learn a little more about the youth of the singer, before she became famous. When suddenly, it is the cold shower. Among the various publications, there are numerous racist remarks and bad jokes about domestic violence.

Of about fully relayed by the account @motivatefenty on Twitter, and since then, have fully been removed.

Camila Cabello apologizes profusely for her blog

At the heart of the turmoil, the singer was quick to apologize before the controversy swelled even more. On social networks, she writes : “When I was younger, I used to use a language of which I am ashamed, and that I will regret all my life. I was under-informed and stupid, and I was deeply embarrassed to have used this language horrible and offensive, a time that I was made aware of its history, its weight and its true meaning. I apologized and apologize again. I never wanted to hurt anyone intentionally and I regret it from the depths of my soul. Although I would like more than anything, I can’t go back in time and change the things that I have said in the past. But once one is better educated, we do things better, and that is all I can do for now”.

Very long apology more than necessary, which were beautiful : “I’m 22 years old now, I’m an adult, I’ve grown, I’ve learned, I am aware of this history and the pain that it implies, then, that I wasn’t before. These mistakes do not represent who I am or who I was. I have always been in favour of love and inclusiveness, and my heart has never, even at the time, possessed an ounce of hatred and discord. The truth is that I was ignorant and unconscious. Since then, I’ve used my celebrity to denounce the injustices and inequities, what I will continue to do so. Words are not enough to explain how sorry I am and how I am ashamed, once again, I apologize from the depths of my soul”.

Excuses that will not fail to ease tensions and calm the storm in which Camila Cabello.

Source : Twitter