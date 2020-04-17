Camila Cabello takes Beyoncé!

In this confinement period, the artists compete with originality! While the world is at a standstill because of the pandemic of the covid-19, that concerts and festivals are being cancelled and that some of the album releases are delayed, the stars are always to stay close to their fans. Some give mini-concerts on the social networks, the image of -M-, Christine and The Queens or Jean-Louis Aubert. Others paid tribute to the caregivers and everyday heroes with the unveiling of the compositions as Calogero, Patrick Bruel, Bono or Pascal Obispo, Florent Pagny and Marc Lavoine.

A few days ago, to keep the link with their public, and offer an interlude of sweetness, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they offered a nice surprise. Since at home, in their garden, the two artists as a couple have invited their audience to follow a mini-live concert, broadcast on social networks. During this delivery, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have interpreted some of their greatest hits such as Havana, Lost In Japan or the inevitable Senorita! This time, the singer returns alone. Filmed from her bathroom, she delivers his second reading of the tube Listen of Beyoncé. A benefit find wait no more!