Camila Cabello takes “Miss” in an acoustic version !

Camila Cabello is trying to occupy during the quarantine period. The singer has released an acoustic version of the Lady and the love of the fans.

Camila Cabello was forced to cancel his tour, Romance Tour. The singer is very sad and he wanted to please his fans with an acoustic version of the Miss.

Camila Cabello, is a big success with your sweetheart, Shawn Mendes. In fact, the two stars released several months ago, the title of ” Miss “ and they put their love story.

The actress seems to be very happy with her partner and she was excited to see their fans on the stage. However, due to the Covid 19, the star has had to cancel all their dates. She announced the sad news to their fans earlier this week.

The French fans have not been able to see Camila Cabello, 17 June in Paris. They are devastated because it had been several years that they expected to see. However, the star has tried to do to him.

In fact, Camila is the first it wouldn’t hurt to go to meet their fans in the coming months. Therefore, it has unveiled a acoustic version of “Miss” to make them happy.

Camila Cabello reveals a new version of “Miss” !

This Friday, July 10, Camila Cabello, I wanted to make a surprise to their fans. Therefore, it has released an acoustic version of their title with Shawn Mendes : “Miss “. The actress sings alone and is in his small study.

The star seems to be quite happy with the result and their fans will be able to hear the acoustic version at will. In fact, the singer has announced that the song will arrive on the 15th of July, on his Youtube channel.

Therefore, even during the running of the bulls, Camila’s Hair works. The actress has done everything possible to be the most current as possible for your fans and they are all under the charm. In effect, they have validated their acoustic version.

“Sounds good !”, said a fan. “What a beautiful voice,” said another fan. However, others regretted not being able to see her soon in concert…

