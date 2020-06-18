Camila Cabello takes “Single Ladies” of Beyonce !

Camila Cabello continues their covers on the social networks. The singer has taken more of “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé for the movie Cinderella.

Camila Cabello is the queen of the occasions. Before getting to know, the beautiful brunette was constantly posting covers on YouTubeas songs of Beyoncé.

In effect, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes is not at its first attempt. Since the beginning of the detention, the young man has been in your heart to share several songs.

It was the first of a long medley with Shawn Mendesthat allowed the fans of both artists to show the magnitude of his talent. Together, they have taken over several of their biggest hits.

Havanapassing by Will Never Be The Same or Miss. And the fans, greedy, I want more of it forever.

Then, to the spoil in these difficult times, Camila Cabello, has therefore had the idea of making covers. in the songs that are not his own. Big fan of Beyoncé, the young man decided to return to Listen, title track of diva american.

Camila Cabello takes Single Ladies of Beyoncé on social networks !

After being attacked Listen, Camila Cabello, decided to do another cover song from the singer. This time, this is the song Single Ladies.

Popular at its launch, in 2008, the song has risen for several months in the top charts. Today, the clip has exceeded the 764 million views, a beautiful log !

The singer Camila Cabello rushed to capture their social networks. Their goal : to revisit one of the songs lights of Beyonce, its sauce.

And the reason is very special… In fact, the Twitter account @FilmUpdates revealed, there are some hours that the pretty brunette was going to play in the next film, animation, live Cinderella.

Has the soundtrack, one finds Camila’s Hair, therefore, but not only ! Missy Elliott, who plays in the movie, grow, therefore, also the song.

