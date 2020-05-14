Camila Cabello takes up the guitar for the containment !

While she still needs to wait before being able to go up on stage, Camila Cabello pleasure to his fans and takes his guitar.

To help its fans to wait before his next concert, Camila Cabello announces a good news. She resumed her guitar to be able to be at top on stage ! MCE tells you more.

All the artists are waiting for just one thing : back on stage. Yes, the period of confinement because of the covid-19 becomes more and more difficult to bear.

In fact, they are impatient of to find their public and put the fire on stage ! But for the time being, they are content to help the health care providers.

Moreover, it is the case of Camila Cabello ! Thus, the pretty brunette has a very big heart. To support caregivers, and researchers who fight against the covid-19, they give everything.

In short, the darling of Shawn Mendes try the All-In-Challenge, a challenge that is very on trend social networks. But she does not want to take on the challenge for nothing !

Camilla Cabello just think the world

All the money collected will be donated to associations and organizations that fight against the pandemic. But that’s not all ! Very generous, the interpreter of ” Señorita “ wants to please his fans.

Thus, the latter offers its subscribers to play to a draw. The key ? Udo day with it in his next clip. But until that day, Camila Cabello remains in it… with his guitar.

Yes, the artist of 23 years has yet to be contained. And this, until further order. However, it does not sit idly by for as much.

So to be on the top during his reunion with his fans, Camila Cabello has an idea. In short, the sweetheart of Shawn Mendes will getting back to the guitar !

After all, there is nothing more important than having several strings to his bow. As well, she will train to offer a nice piece on the guitar once on stage ? His fans hope !

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello announces – Camila Cabello containment – Camila Cabello guitar – Camila Cabello music – Camilla Cabello Insta – Camilla Cabello Instagram