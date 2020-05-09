Camila Cabello tease a new song from his album “Romance” – News Camila Cabello

After “Señorita” recorded alongside Shawn Mendes, “Liar”, “Easy”, “Cry For Me” or even “Shameless”, Camila Cabello is expected to unveil soon other songs from his upcoming album “Romance”.

On his account Instagram, the famous singer responded to questions from internet users across multiple stories. And to the question: “What song are you most looking forward that we listen to ?”, the main stakeholder was answered with a short teaser in which she appears infront of the camera: “No I never did like tequila, goal there’s something ’bout when I see ya”, she sang.