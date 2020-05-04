Camila Cabello tells on his album: “This is a huge chapter of my life” – News Camila Cabello

Love can be beautiful and at the rendez-vous on the 6th of December. And for good reason, Camila Cabello will unveil the entirety of his opus unpublished entitled “Romance”. And as evidenced by his confession in the media and on the Canvas for several weeks, the singer has chosen love as a leitmotif of this album.

With “Liar”, “Shameless”, “Cry For Me”, or “Señorita”, recorded alongside Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello knows a real success. There is no doubt, therefore, that his opus gets good reviews.

And on his account Instagram, the artist has published several rave reviews from some of the media. The opportunity for her to entrust the development of his opus, which mark obviously his career and his life: “With this album, the art was life itself, she wrote on Instagram. And I was just a painter trying to paint as close as possible to what I saw. This album is so close to me that I feel pain in my chest and knots in my stomach listening to some of these songs. This was a huge chapter in my life, this album, these songs.”