Camila Cabello tells on his obsessive-compulsive disorder – News Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has been in therapy

To cope with its disorders, Camila Cabello followed a cognitive-behavioural therapy, based on breathing exercises and meditation.

Now, the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes can control his fears and get back in the course of his life, normally: “For a long time, the anxiety has seemed to deprive me of my humor, my joy, my creativity and my confidence, she continued. But now, anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to it, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I did not give it too much attention. Today, I am no longer in this inner war. I feel healthier and more connected to myself and these days I rarely suffer from symptoms of OCD. The anxiety comes and goes, but now, it looks like another emotion difficult, as opposed to something that consumes my life.”