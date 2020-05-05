Camila Cabello tells you about rumors of his “fake” couple with Shawn Mendes – Actu Shawn Mendes

Since the release of their song joint called “Señorita”, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have decided to formalize their relationship. Long-time friends and very accomplices for many years, the lovebirds have finally started a beautiful romance.

And since several weeks under the curious gaze of the paparazzi, the couple does not hesitate to share tender gestures, but also kisses languorous on Instagram. A behavior that seems to annoy some users. Many subscribers have then yelled at the “couple bottle”, the “publicity stunt” to promote their latest news music.

Visibly saddened by this rumor, Camila Cabello has agreed to confide in an interview for “Breakfast with Greg James on BBC radio: “Ouch, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yes, the public displays of affection too explicit are sometimes terrible. I mean, kissing in public ? I can’t imagine…”

Shawn Mendes will also react to these rumors

The interpreter of “Living Proof” is not the only one to respond to criticism about her relationship. Shawn Mendes has also confirmed that it was nothing like a fake. While he was at the airport, the canadian singer responded to questions from a photographer: “We are absolutely not a publicity stunt”.

Far from being disturbed by the rumors, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello continue to live fully in their romance. And to each of their appearance, the lovers are multiplying affection. On stage, they raise the temperature.