Camila Cabello thanked his fans for their unfailing support !

In the Story of his account Instagram, Camila Cabello was keen to thank his fans for their unfailing support. She seems very touched !

Since always, Camila Cabello has a very beautiful relationship with his fans. These are benevolent towards her, and the beautiful brunette do not fail to thank. Very close to them, she does not hesitate to share small messages.

In this rather complicated period, Camila Cabello is closer than ever to his fans. It supports them as best she can. But they, too, have decided to support on social networks.

This Thursday, may 7, Camila Cabello shared a very nice message to his fans in Story of his account Instagram. The young woman is appeared to be very moved. She did not fail to melt the Fabric with its lovely words.

The singer has also explained in a first time : “I was sent by SMS screenshots of you guys on Twitter, at the moment. You’re tweet with the hashtag #yousavedmeCamila. You tweet your stories “ .

Camila Cabello thanked his fans with all his heart and it is adorable

Camila Cabello has also added : “And the fact that I can influence your lives in the best ways is a wonderful thing. I read people who say” Your music makes me feel safe“. These words are so powerful “ .

The singer has also continued : “And I do not take it lightly. I feel so rewarded to have this connection with you. It is really beautiful. I am also so fortunate and thank you for having me allowed to be in your life” .

Pou finally, it has also thanked his fans. It has also concluded : “I love you and I feel very lucky to have in a relationship like that with you. I think it is very powerful,” .

A beautiful proof of love towards his fans. These will not be affected by this statement !

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello love – Camila Cabello declaration – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila Cabello message – Camila Cabello social networks – Camila Cabello story – Camila Cabello twitter