Camila Cabello : the romance everywhere ★★★

Romanceby its title, and the excerpts published before its release, foreshadowed a series of songs that are very focused on… love. And in fact, there is not one title on this album that does not speak of this ” you “, that he is a bad boy that the protagonist can’t help but love, a love she was afraid of losing, or the one who finally knows love as it should.



Marissa Groguhé

The Press

In love and in a couple (with Shawn Mendes), Camila Cabello released an album that deals with love in all its seams. An album very personal, it feels. The singer emerges (a little) of his comfort zone, sometimes searching for a new textures to his voice, pushing the note on tunes imbued with a new maturity, or with a will have a little pop dismal (yes, it may be) that you appreciate.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY SONY MUSIC Romanceof Camila Cabello

A dozen producers worked on this album, but it seems that some of them have drawn their inspiration from the same source. It is repeated and, worse still, one has the impression of having already heard some of the music elsewhere. The choruses cliff-top to the Sia do not miss. The singer of 22 years has a voice of very fair (although too often changed to the Auto-Tune) that distinguishes it from its older cohorts of Fifth Harmony and that mark once again of his strength.

These include the introduction Shamelessthe lovely Used to This and the ballad This Lovean ode to the love too strong to be avoided. The infallible Señorita, who has stormed the charts in the summer, made his return on the album, Cabello, while she was the opus of Mendes.

It is prémâché, but it’s still a good idea.

★★★

