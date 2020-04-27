Camila Cabello : this foundation at€ 13 in that it adopts on the red carpet

On the red carpet of the 62th ceremony of the Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello appeared fumed a neo-choker estimated at two million dollars (or about one million eight hundred thousand euros). This creation, signed by the jeweller Le Vian, to file on his neck a rain of diamonds. Side make-up, however, the singer of 22 years has opted for products that are very affordable. No lipstick ostentatious or eye-shadow to the eyelid seeing, the singer displays a beautiful mine solar associated with a smoky eyes rock and mysterious. When one focuses in detail on the below of this beauty, it is clear that Patrick Ta, the make-up artist in charge of his look, which makes beautiful use of the cosmetic affordable. Primer the blush through the mascara, it creates a look of red-carpet accessible with The l’oréal Paris. A contrast facing at the collar outside of price. In the line of fire ? The foundation “Infallible Pro-Glow” by L’oréal Paris the price of which is € 13. Inspired by the makeup pros, its formula promises a holding of twenty-four hours while providing hydration and shine. A product that has been proven during the evening, as Camila Cabello has remained radiant from beginning to end.

Each year, the stars invited to participate in this kind of event are given a bag of gifts. This year, once again they have been spoiled since the value of the bag of the Grammy Awards amounted to $ 30,000. Has inside ? Products of all kinds, from the simple to the more extravagant. The perfect opportunity for brands to deliver advertising on a large scale. Side of beauty” E! “did know that they were the products of the brand Pixi, the Glycolic Body Lotion (24€), the Body Glitter Mist (20€) as well as a palette of four eyeshadows Pxi by Petra (14€). The foundation Oxygenetix’s Oxygenating € 130, but also the lip balm gloss by Rita Hazan, at a price of 30€.