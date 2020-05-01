Camila Cabello was “deeply ashamed” of his racist publications

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx Camila Cabello is under the fire of criticism because of a series of publications that are offensive on the social network Tumblr in 2012 and 2013.

“When I was younger, I used language which I am deeply ashamed and that I will regret it forever. I was uneducated and ignorant, and once I became aware of the history, the weight and the true meaning of this language horrible and offensive, I was deeply embarrassed to have it used,” wrote the artist, cuban-american of 22 years. “I am excused, at the time, and I apologize again now. I would never have done harm intentionally to someone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.”

PEOPLE – Camila Cabello is under the fire of criticism because of a series of publications offensive posted on the social network Tumblr in 2012 and 2013. The racist caricatures shared by the pop star have recently surfaced on the Internet. This Wednesday, the 18th December, the young woman wished to apologize for his past mistakes by posting a long message in his story Instagram.

“[…] While I would love to be able to do it, I can’t go back and change the things that I have said in the past. But once you know better, you do better, and that is all that I can do. I’m 22 years old now, I am an adult and I grew up and I learned and I am aware of the History and of the pain that she has in a way I hadn’t before. These errors do not represent the person that I am or that I have been. I do and have never done that to defend the love and inclusion, and my heart has never, even at the time, had an ounce of hatred or division. The truth is that I was terribly ignorant, and unconscious. I use my platform to talk about injustice and inequality and I will continue to do so. I can’t say enough how much I am deeply sorry and ashamed, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.”

Earlier this year, the boyfriend of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes has also been criticized for tweets deemed racist published in 2013. Though he rejected the blame on a “friend” who wanted him to make a joke about his phone, the canadian singer was excused during a session of questions and answers in live with the fans: “I apologize for everything I’ve said insensitive in the past.”

On the social networks, especially on Twitter, the users had expressed their dissatisfaction with the attitude of the famous star. Singer R&B american K. Michelle has held very violent towards her. So violent that it criticizes the name of Camila Cabello.