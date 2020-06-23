Camila Cabello was involved in american politics. It encourages Kentucky residents to vote in the primary this Tuesday !

Camila Cabello is interested in american politics. She wants to lead the battle to promote the elections in the state of Kentucky. MCE TV tells you something more.

The united States are upset since the death of George Floyd. There were many events. Thus, the people are mobilizing. And for a good cause !

The Black movement of the Life of the Matter, therefore, has marked the spirits. It is important to talk about it. But also of actions !

The stars also are mobilizing. Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Christina Milian… And more ! Camila Cabello was also expressed about the topic. Therefore, they are all fighting together against racism and discrimination. A strong gesture !

After you have spoken, now it is time to act ! Today, it is the principal for the state of Kentucky. Scheduled for may 19, so that was postponed on the 23rd of June, due to the covid-19.

All eyes are on the state of Kentucky. A hashtag created for the occasion. Many people talk about it on the social networks. Publications to encourage people to go vote.

Tessa Thompson has also posted on his Instagram. ” The vote is an act of resistance. The vote is the foundation of justice“. Then she wrote. ” We are fighting in the streets. We also have to put in the urn ! “

The people want Charles Booker goes to the primary. ” Their political work and in the field agree with the change that we need to see “.

Strong words ! Camila Cabello was divided in its history. The singer encourages your subscribers to follow the movement.

You can also participate if you’re not part of the state of Kentucky. This is what Camila’s Hair to understand. It’s enough to make a donation. Or sign the petition !

