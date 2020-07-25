Camila Cabello way too different from Shawn Mendes?

For two years, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spin the perfect love. Yet they would be different from each other.

If Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have perfect love and get along wonderfully, their astrological signs would have something to do with it. MCE explains everything in great detail.

Inseparable and very much in love, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make the ideal couple. You only have to watch their music video “Señorita” to notice their chemistry.

Such a natural relationship that questions their fans a lot. According to some of them, the two lovebirds match perfectly.

The reason? Their astrological signs make them really compatible. Indeed, several Internet users are interested in astrology.

Thus, the latter see in it a rapprochement with their relationship. According to them, Pisces and Leo can only get along well.

Indeed, Camila Cabello was born on March 3, which makes her a “Fish”. This last sign of the zodiac is often very romantic and compassionate.

And when he is in a relationship, he gives himself body and soul to his partner. Moreover, the Pisces also has the reputation of being very dreamy. But this trend may appeal to some. The proof with Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello has found her “lion”

It must be said that the star sign of Camila Cabello’s darling is just as interesting. Indeed, Shawn Mendes, born August 8, is a Leo.

As a result, the interpreter of “Stitches” wants to be very sociable, warm, and above all charismatic. Thus, we can understand why the pretty brunette could not resist him.

But in addition, Leo is said to be very loyal and faithful. So, we must believe that Camila Cabello feels safe with the singer. And we understand why!

So a lion-fish relationship makes a great combination! Leo loves to lead, and Pisces don’t mind following him. At least they are moving in the same direction. This is why “Shamila” works so well!