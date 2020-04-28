Camila Cabello: what are his best clips on YouTube? – News Camila Cabello

The worldwide success of “Havana”

“Havana”, the single headlight of his self-titled debut album, has earned Camila Cabello international recognition. In featuring with the american rapper Young Thug and produced by Pharrell Williams, the title was ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached the top of the rankings in Mexico, in Australia or in Canada. It became the biggest selling single of the year 2018. Without surprise, the clip proved a massive hit also on YouTube.

This is the audio version, output initially on the platform, which has the most views, with a score of 1.6 billion: the biggest success of Camila Cabello to this day! The clip official reached, as for him, the 854 million views on YouTube. In a warm tribute to his roots in cuban, the video highlights the humor in the telenovelas, and the atmosphere intimate and sensual to a club, where the beautiful Camila sways in a red dress, very short. Video specially made for a streaming platform (134 M views) in a vertical format portrays Camila Cabello in the subway, in a very urban and hip-hop. The title in the music genre reggaeton, has been remixed with Daddy Yankee, a version of Latin, which accounts for 121 million views on YouTube.