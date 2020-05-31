Camila Cabello : what is the disorder affecting the singer ?

Thursday, may 28, 2020, Camila Cabello wished to speak to you heart to heart on the mental disorder. In the columns of the american magazine WSJ, the singer has revealed for the first time suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

At 23, Camila Cabello has already an impressive career ! After having been revealed in the american tv show X Factor, she integrated the group Fifth Harmony at just 15 years old. In 2016, the singer cuban-american-mexican took off to start a solo career. Successful bet, the pretty brunette has become a world star with his hit Havana. And yet, in the shadow, the best friend of Taylor Swift suffered a lot… In fact, Camila Cabello is a victim of mental disorders. In a column published in WSJthe singer explained : “If you look at the photos I posted on Instagram the last year, you can find photos of me in the studio, photos with my dog Eugene on a couch and pictures of me brimming with excitement when I play my music.“

Camila Cabello then listed the things that she showed never on his social networks : “Me crying in the car on the phone with my mother to talk about my anxiety and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder that I experienced. My mother and me in a hotel room reading a book about these disorders because I desperately need help. I felt my experience as anxiety, constancy, unwavering, that I made life more difficult.“The singer explained : “I was embarrassed and ashamed. I don’t want people who thought that I was strong, capable and confident – the people who believed the most in me – discovering that I was feeling low.“

“Now, anxiety and I are good friends”

For many years, Camila Cabello has struggled to keep his joy to live : “I could not sleep for a long time, I had a knot in the throat, I had chronic headachesand my body was going through what looked like the towers of a roller coaster every day.“Fortunately, the partner of Shawn Mandes has managed to reverse the trend and is now much better : “For a long time, the anxiety had the power to deprive me of my humor, my joy, my creativity and my confidence. But now, anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to it, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I did not give it too much attention.”

