Camila Cabello : what is the disorder affecting the singer ?

Thursday, may 28, 2020, Camila Cabello wished to speak to you heart to heart on the mental disorder. In the columns of the american magazine WSJ, the singer has revealed for the first time suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder.
At 23, Camila Cabello has already an impressive career ! After having been revealed in the american tv show X Factor, she integrated the group Fifth Harmony at just 15 years old. In 2016, the singer cuban-american-mexican took off to start a solo career. Successful bet, the pretty brunette has become a world star with his hit Havana. And yet, in the shadow, the best friend of Taylor Swift suffered a lot… In fact, Camila Cabello is a victim of mental disorders. In a column published in WSJthe singer explained : “If you look at the photos I posted on Instagram the last year, you can find photos of me in the studio, photos with my dog Eugene on a couch and pictures of me brimming with excitement when I play my music.“
Camila Cabello then listed the things that she showed never on his social networks : “Me crying in the car on the phone with my mother to talk about my anxiety and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder that I experienced. My mother and me in a hotel room reading a book about these disorders because I desperately need help. I felt my experience as anxiety, constancy, unwavering, that I made life more difficult.“The singer explained : “I was embarrassed and ashamed. I don’t want people who thought that I was strong, capable and confident – the people who believed the most in me – discovering that I was feeling low.“
“Now, anxiety and I are good friends”
For many years, Camila Cabello has struggled to keep his joy to live : “I could not sleep for a long time, I had a knot in the throat, I had chronic headachesand my body was going through what looked like the towers of a roller coaster every day.“Fortunately, the partner of Shawn Mandes has managed to reverse the trend and is now much better : “For a long time, the anxiety had the power to deprive me of my humor, my joy, my creativity and my confidence. But now, anxiety and I are good friends. I listen to it, because I know she’s just trying to keep me safe, but I did not give it too much attention.”
Red carpet MTV EMA 2018. 11 Apr 2018 Pictured: Camila Cabello.
Camila Cabello attending Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 press room red carpet on December 8, 2017 in New York City.
Pictured: Camila Cabello 2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals 8/20/18, New York
NEWARK, New Jersey. Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch – AUGUST 26: Camila Cabello expect the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey CAP/MPIIS
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – SEPTEMBER 20: Camila Cabello arrive at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Night 1 held at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 20-Nov-2016 Pictured: Camila Cabello.
2018 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 09 Oct 2018 Pictured: Camila Cabello.
ceremony of the grammy awards in Los Angeles On February 12, 2017 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards 2017 Arrivals held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Featuring: Camila Cabello Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 12 Feb 2017 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – AUGUST 28: THE 2016 MTV Video Music Awards held at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press) Pictured: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony Ref: 1342255 280816
2017 Billboard Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 21 May 2017 Pictured: Camila Cabello.
The Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Gala Honoring Alejandro Sanz at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Featuring: Camila Cabello Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 16-Nov-2017
18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Arrivals at MGM Grand Garden Arena Featuring: Camila Cabello Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 16 Nov 2017 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
The BRIT Awards 2018 – red carpet arrivals – at the O2 Arena, Greenwich Peninsula, London Featuring: Camila Cabello Where: London, United Kingdom When: 21 Feb 2018
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum in Los Angeles, California. Featuring: Camila Cabello Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 07 Dec 2019
INGLEWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – NOVEMBER 30: Camila Cabello at 102.7 KIIS FM”s Jingle Ball 2018 held at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA – MAY 20: Camila Cabello at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 24: Singer Camila Cabello wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress to arrive at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 10: Singer Camila Cabello wearing custom Armani Prive with Tamara Mellon shoes and Harry Winston jewelry arrive at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 26: Singer Camila Cabello wearing a Versace dress and shoes with The Vian jewelry arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Celebrities on the red carpet for the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain. 04-Nov-2018 Pictured: Camila Cabello.