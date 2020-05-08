Camila Cabello will be releasing their second album on December 6

The former member of Fifth Harmony will release its second album, just in time for the holidays, year-end 2019.

The successor of Camilacalled Romance, published December 6, 2019. The fans will see the singles already released such as Easy, Cry for me, liar or Shameless. The musician associate to this output, a North American tour, which will start next year. Camila Cabello took the opportunity to unveil the cover art of this album if expected. The young woman appears wearing a red dress.

In this same publication, Camila Cabello states that Romance will be pre-ordered as soon as Friday. On the same day, the musician dévoilea a new single named Living proof, one of the first songs written by the artist and one of her favorite, she added. This will result in Easy, appeared in October 2019.