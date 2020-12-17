CELEBRITIES

CAMILA CABELLO WILL SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH SHAWN MENDES AND HIS FAMILY IN CANADA

Posted on

Shawn Mendes has revealed that he will be returning home for the Christmas holidays and that he will bring his girlfriend Camila Cabello with him.

Home for the singer means Canada and in particular the city of Pickering, just outside Toronto.

The 22-year-old explained in an interview with eTalk that he can’t wait to be there: “I’m dying to be thereThis time is the time I’m most excited to be back in Canada. I might never leave him again .”

A few weeks ago, the artist of “Wonder” had said that before being with Camila Cabello he didn’t keep too much in touch with family and friends: ” But she is all family and friends and made me think: ‘Oh, I should call my mom ‘. I started to get back in touch, to reconnect the connections that I felt distant “.

In addition to his girlfriend, there is someone else that Shawn Mendes just can’t leave at home and that he will bring to celebrate Christmas with his family: the puppy Tarzan!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

