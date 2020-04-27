Camila Cabello: zoom in on his filmography – News Camila Cabello

Within the group The Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello has made its first step in 2013 in the competition on american tv “The X Factor” in Greensboro, North Carolina. Created by Simon Cowell and produced by SYCOtv, this talent show aims to find the future musical talent. The singer passes an audition when she was only 15 years old, and is eliminated during the session of the competition, called “bootcamp”. But the production decides to let him a second chance by integrating them into a group formed by four other young women. This is the birth of The Fifth Harmony, who will finish third in the standings. In 2014, the group participates in the american television series “Faking It”, created by Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, developed later with Carter Covington. The story that unfolds in Texas recounts the fabulous adventures of two high school girls, desperate to attract the attention of two young men. But nothing will happen as planned… Camila Cabello plays his own character in as a guest. The Fifth Harmony will also make an appearance in the online series of short films animated by computer : “Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse”, or more precisely in the episode : The Feast of the sisters.

Camila Cabello solo

The year 2018 has been rich for Camila Cabello. His hit “Havana”, released in 2017, gets multiple rewards, she released her first album, “Camila”, made the first parts of the tour of Taylor Swift : “Reputation Stadium Tour” in North America and Europe and began his first world tour, the “Never Be the Same” tour, in Vancouver, Canada. It is on this occasion that it participates in as a guest to the show british “Dancing on Ice”. It is a competition of figure skating, where she will be surrounded by four musicians and four skaters professionals in a show relating to the performance of vocal and dance to the pop star. That same year, Camila Cabello gets a small role in the american series adventure “King of the Golden Sun”. Today, the cinema opens its doors, proposing to the bomb of Latin-american as the lead in a remake of Cinderella, scheduled for 2021. She will play and sing, having herself participated in the writing of the songs from the film. The project was born out of the host James Corden, joined with production company Fulwell 73 and created by Kay Cannon, producer of the trilogy, “Pitch Perfect”. The famous fairy tale popularized by charles Perrault and the brothers Grimm has known more than twenty adaptations since its birth. This new version wants to be modern and original, as Cinderella, as portrayed by Camila Cabello, is a young woman of south-american, far from the original character.