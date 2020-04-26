Camila Cabello : zoom in on his style of clothing – News Camila Cabello

A style that looks like him

Camila Cabello was born in Havana, capital of Cuba. This young woman with a complexion tanned, with brown hair and dark eyes is the mixture of south american between a mexican father and a cuban mother. The pop star knows how to play his physical pulpy, as when she dance in femme fatale in her music video “Havana”, a duet with Young Thug. Camila is not sophisticated, it is best class. His dress, glamorous, reach his natural, his face distinctive, his air of mysterious, and her shyness for a long time. There is nothing eccentric in the pop-star, she’s wearing her personality through her look, as she explains : “I love the Birkenstock, I’ve worn it throughout the holiday season. I also love the costumes male“, she adds, referring to Michael Jackson, Prince and Madonna. “I love clothes that give me confidence in me. Even if I feel fine with just a sweater, no makeup and hair décoiffés, from time to time.“According to the occasions, the singer of Latin-american chooses her outfits with the help of her stylist, Jennifer Mazur, while maintaining his personal style.

Looks eclectic

Camila Cabello love handle styles. Mixing its origins in America, she can wear large rings, boots with studs or cargo pants. According to the times, it is molded skirt, in a long dress, often very colourful. In Paris, in June 2018, the young woman is on tour for “Never Be the Same” Tour has melted in the parisian style, wearing a dress shirt with stripes and a black beret. Little makeup, Camila Cabello prefers to rely on its natural.

His council advised

Camila Cabello does not have the size mannequin. It measures one meter and fifty-seven, and do not complain. It can be caught more easily in the tissues of south american for a result that is elegant and sexy. When she read on the social networks of insulting on his physique, the response is not made to wait : “Of course, that there are bad photos, of course, that there are bad angles, my body is not cut in the rock, is not all muscles, but the sad thing is that young girls grow up in this world of photoshopped and are looking for a perfection that doesn’t exist… And the unreal is becoming the new reality. Girls, it is normal to have cellulite, it’s normal to have fat. It is beautiful and natural.“The singer, a victim of body shaming, is not left to demolish and prefers to warn the younger ones, including his little sister who grew up with social networks and code-fixing of the mode. Camila is not the stereotype expected : so much the worse ! Small, pungent, a personality atypical, complex, Camila Cabello has nothing to envy to the women’s magazines, which she also did the covers.