CAMILA MENDES AND MAYA HAWKE WILL ACT TOGETHER: PROTAGONISTS OF THE FILM “STRANGERS”

Two of your favorite actresses will star together, Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke will star in the Strangers movie. The film will be directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, former director of Someone Great.

A sort of cinematic crossover for the super fans of the two series in which the actresses are the protagonists. Cami, Riverdale’s Veronica Lodge, and Maya, Stranger Things’ Robin Buckley.

View this post on Instagram i’m so excited it hurts 🤡 @maya_hawke @jennkaytin A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on Nov 10, 2020 at 9:12am PST

What do we know about the plot?

Collider describes it as “ a subverted Hitchock-style dark comedy starring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls. He tells of Drew (Alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, the” restrained “girl) who, after a clandestine encounter, they team up to save each other against their respective bullies. ”

It has not yet been revealed who between Cami and Maya will be it-girl and who the shy girl.

In addition to Riverdale, Cami recently starred in Palm Springs with Andy Samberg, as well as in the films Dangerous Lies and The Perfect Date.

We will see Maya (the daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman ) in the fourth season of Strangers Things together with her brother Levon who has joined the cast. We also admired her at this year’s Venice Film Festival at the premiere of Mainstream, a film directed by Gia Coppola, of which she is the protagonist.