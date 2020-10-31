CAMILA MENDES DEDICATED A POST TO BOYFRIEND GRAYSON VAUGHAN FOR HIS BIRTHDAY

Camila Mendes chose a beautiful selfie with Grayson Vaughan to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday.

The photographer turned 29 last October 29 and in the caption, the actress hinted that they are a perfect match thanks to their zodiac signs.

” You just had to be a Scorpio – he wrote – I love you celebrated “. Camila Mendes was born on June 29, 1994, and is, therefore, the sign of Cancer.

Grayson Vaughan responded in the comments with a romantic ” I love you more ” written in Portuguese (” te amo Mais “), as the star who plays Veronica Lodge in Riverdale has Brazilian origins.

Camila Mendes confirmed the love story last September by sharing a tender photo in which she kissed her boyfriend goodbye before leaving for the set of the series in Vancouver.