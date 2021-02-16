Camila Mendes (Riverdale) very complicit in Vancouver with a co-star!

On the streets of Vancouver, Camila Mendes was spotted with one of her co-stars in the hit series Riverdale.

On film sets as in the city, Riverdale’s actresses are inseparable. On the streets of Vancouver, Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch met for a very specific reason.

Friendship goes beyond fiction! On the film sets of Riverdale, the actors meet every day. Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch became friends.

Thus, the two stars of the series never let go. As soon as the young women can get together to have a good time together, they don’t hesitate for a second.

In fact, the two girlfriends were recently seen together, according to our colleagues at the Daily Mail, this Monday, February 15. So the two Riverdale stars were spotted in Vancouver.

But what were they doing? It’s quite simple, they got together to take out their four-legged companions. After all, both did not want to brave the freezing cold alone.

So, it’s better to be with girlfriends in such conditions! So Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch had taken care to wrap themselves in warm clothes.

The two women, both 26 years old, were dressed in swollen black jackets. Camila Mendes’ dog, by the way, also wore a pretty grey sweater with a touch of red!

RIVERDALE: BOTH STARS HAVE A GREAT LOOK

One thing is for sure, the weather in Vancouver doesn’t stop the two Stars of Riverdale from paying attention to their looks. Indeed, the two actresses were all equally stylish as each other.

Yet the two women were only one color: black. But it must be believed that they still managed to find clothes that attracted attention. The proof!

Especially since Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch had taken care to cover their faces with an anti-Covid mask. However, the pretty redhead from Riverdale preferred to add a splash of color to her outfit with this accessory.

So she was wearing a pale blue surgical-style mask. Her friend preferred to stay in the same tones and opted for a black mask.

In any case, fans of the series can only rejoice to see them together. It must be said that Camila Mendes and Madeleine Petsch might not have appreciated each other at all.

And for good reason, the one who lends her features to Cheryl Blossom is nothing but a secondary character. But friendship is not just about roles. Thus, both women often address beautiful messages on social networks.

Besides, it seems that they are also very friends with another of their co-stars. We’re talking about Lili Reinhart, of course! On the occasion of her birthday, the two actresses had sent her nice words on the Web.