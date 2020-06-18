Camila Mendes wants to reform the police and complaint in Instagram

Camila Mendes is very active and is against racism. With the recent events, she wants the reform of the police of the united states, while denouncing.

After the recent events that occurred in the united States, a strong movement is created. Mainly, the Black Lives Matter reflected in the other in the present. Therefore, several important personalities who want to make a difference as Camila Mendes. This is the case of Selena Gomez that is expressed very often on the topic of racism. And the young man did not hesitate to use social media to convey their messages. This was the case recently when he called the african-american community to vote.

A lot of stars start to communicate and point the finger at what is happening in the united states. A great advantage in this struggle because these people have strong communities of fans. In fact, users will be more able to mobilize and convey the message to those around them. Camila Mendes also argues in his side to turn things around. It has, therefore, decided to challenge the police in america in his history of Instagram. Read below to learn how the beautiful brunette wants to shake up the american system.

Camila Mendes complaint to the police in america

On Instagram, the young singer, 25 years old, published in history of an image that speaks for itself. You take a look at a photo of a glass of water with different cups. This represents the entirety of the funds allocated to the police in america and who are discharged for other reasons. And what would Camila Mendes would be just to redistribute that money in different things. Like other sectors, there are, for example, health, education or youth. This is a good way to imagine their words and ideas. What to do to respond to the canvas and the call to the citizens of the usa.uu. to push and put pressure. Finally, with 23.5 million followers on Instagram, we imagine that the impact can be large. With all sincerity, we wish strongly !