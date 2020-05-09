Camila Morrone, girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, defends their 23-year gap

PEOPLE – In all honesty, it also, it “attiserait” his curiosity. In a relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, at the age of 45 years, actress Camila Morrone, 22, tried to defend their age difference after receiving a torrent of criticism on social networks. When questioned on this subject, the actress of “Mickey and the Bear” was defended on December 4, in the Los Angeles Times.

“There are so many couples in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have large age differences. I just think that anyone should be able to go out with who he wants,” said the young woman, before adding: “I understand people, myself, I would be curious…”

Yet, Camila Morrone has not always demonstrated so much patience. Four months ago, she had published a story on his account Instagram, sending a direct message to his critics: “I hope that this Friday, people will learn to live with a little less hatred and to occupy their time and interests elsewhere, because life without hatred is very nice!”

And for good reason, a few hours before, Camila Morrone had published a series of black and white shots of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, iconic couple in the cinema of the 1940s, and despite their age difference…