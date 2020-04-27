Camila Morrone, the girlfriend of Leo DiCaprio, shows Jack, a puppy husky in full growth, on Instagram

“Hugs from quarantine’: the girlfriend of Leo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone, shows Jack, a puppy husky in full growth, in a series of photos on Instagram

It is famous for having attended the hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

And then she self-isolates during the outbreak of coronavirus, Camila Morrone has shared his confinement with the cute puppies that she feeds for an organization of rescue.

On Monday, the actress, 22, has shared new photos on Instagram of his husky Jack, revealing to what point the puppy has grown up since she was brought home in mid-march.

The photos appear to have been taken while Camila is sitting in a car with the husky on her lap.

She has one arm wrapped around the neck of the beautiful puppy brown and white with blue eyes bright.

“Hugs from quarantine. We are still working on our angles “, she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #adoptdontshop.

He grows up: Camila, 22 years old, has one arm wrapped around the neck of the beautiful puppy brown and white with blue eyes bright as she brought it home in mid-march

His boy: the photos seem to have been taken while the actress is sitting in a car with the husky on her knees

Rescues: march 20, Camila has published this photo of Jack and his companion Jill, and shared that it favored, the two for the lock of the coronavirus to the Huskies non-profit Hollywood

Camila was first shared a photo of Jack on march 19, in posting a black and white photo of her nose to nose with the puppy while they huddled together.

The next day, she shared another photo of Jack, this time with his lovely companion litter Jill.

“And then it happened. I am officially obsessed with the offering. I couldn’t stand the idea that Jack is not with her sister, so I asked if I could also take Jill (right). These two beauties are in search of a permanent residence (hopefully) together? she has shared.

Camila comes out with DiCaprio, 45 years, from the end of 2017, but they have not been made public as a couple that at the Academy Awards earlier this year when they walked the red carpet together.

Couple: Camila comes out with DiCaprio, 45 years, from the end of 2017. They are photographed in New York on 29 February