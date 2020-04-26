Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes live on social networks!

The world is in confinement gradually in the face of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus. While the French are called to stay home since last Monday, the California, and several u.s. states have announced similar procedures. The concerts are cancelled, the release dates of albums pushed back and the music industry is also hit hard by this pandemic. If the public can no longer come to the music, then the music will come to them. This is the new philosophy followed by many artists such as Jean-Louis Aubert, Christine and The Queens, Francis Cabrel, John Legend, Chris Martin or M who has offered concerts on social networks. It is now the turn of Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello offering a beautiful surprise to their fans.

The two artists as a couple have issued a beautiful gift. Since at home, in their garden, they invited their audience to follow a mini-live concert, broadcast on social networks. During this delivery, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have interpreted some of their greatest hits such as Havana, Lost In Japan or the inevitable Senorita! During twenty minutes, the two artists deliver the best of themselves. They have also taken the opportunity to unveil a replay of the song Kiss Me d’Ed Sheeran. A beautiful moment of sweetness to be rediscovered without delay!