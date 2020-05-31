Camilla Cabello tells on his mental disorders in a forum moving

For many people, the global pandemic of sars coronavirus and containment that has resulted, have led to psychological suffering. Yesterday, the young Camila Cabello expressed her anguish and the mental disorders with which she has lived for many months, in a column published in” WSJ “and entitled” How Camila Cabello became friends with his anxiety “.

“If you look at the photos I posted on Instagram the last year, you can find photos of me in the studio, with my dog Eugene on a couch, overflowing with excitement when I perform music,” began the artist of 23 years before talk of a daily a lot more somber, which she does not speak ever about social networks. “Me crying in the car on the phone with my mother to talk about my anxiety and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder that I experienced. My mother and me in a hotel room reading a book about these disorders because I desperately need help. I was feeling constant anxiety, which was as unshakable and that made me life each day more difficult, “said the interpreter of” Señorita “.

Find the courage to expose his weaknesses in spite of the celebrity

It is true that the success she found from her hit ” Havana “, released in 2018, and his romance idyllic with the singer Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seems, at first, to be fulfilled. “I was embarrassed and ashamed. I could not sleep for a long time, I had a knot in the throat, I had a headache and my body was sort of a roller-coaster all day, ” she said, full of regret.

At the end of April, this is Demi Lovato speaking on the topic, prompting the isolated, suffering from depression, anxiety, or other psychological states of concern, to get help. Coming back on his own passage to empty, when his relapse into drug-taking in the summer of 2018, the star was keen to show its support to fragile persons. “You are not alone. (…) Ask for help is not a sign of weakness, it is a sign of strength “, she said.