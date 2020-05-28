Camilla Parker Bowles : the new jewel plot

The duchess of Cornwall undertakes in a lovely way. To support the association Partners In Health, Camilla Parker-Bowles has joined many british stars to participate in a reading of the novel by Roald Dahl James and the giant peach alongside figures such as Taika Waititi, or Lupita’nyong o. We have been able to see her interpret the role of the captain of the boat. “I am delighted to do so”, she explains in the video. “I’m really not an actress but I will do my best”. However, this is not its gifts for the comedy which have attracted the attention the magazine Hello ! but the spindle that carries the wife of prince Charles.

In fact, there seems to be far from haute jewelry pieces, to which we are accustomed to with the mother-in-law of William and Harry. It seems to be a jewel fantasy that Camilla Parker-Bowles has chosen : the pin has all the air of being in the form of a small squirrel. The quality of the video, however, leaves unexplained. The fun accessory is suitable in all cases perfectly to the childlike world of the story which comes to tell the duchess.

Camilla Parker-Bowles : love of reading

It is not surprising that Camilla Parker-Bowles is ready to play for the good cause. The duchess is a true lover of books. During confinement, she did not hesitate to provide advice literary. Among nine books recommended by this big-loving mother, we find a lot of british authors such as Charles Dickens, William Boyd and Elizabeth Jane Howard but also the novel written by his brother Mark Shand. Books which find their place in his library, in which she also keeps the funny puppet.

