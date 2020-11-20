Camilla Parker-Bowles will see the new season of the series The Crown

The Duchess of Cornwall is not bothered by the Netflix show and she would be the only royal willing to watch it …

According to Vanity Fair magazine, a source close to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker-Bowles, she would be the only member of the royal family to see the new season of the Netflix series The Crown.

Apparently Prince Charles’s wife has no problem watching the show portraying the British royal family:

“I imagine that she will see her with a glass of red wine in her hand … she has seen the series before, she has a wonderful sense of humor, and this will not bother her in the least,” said a nearby source.

The Crown recreates important events of the members of the English crown.

The insider claims that Prince Charles has also seen ‘The Crown’ with Bowles: “I don’t think he has a problem with that. His sentiment is ‘never complain, never explain.’

It has also been said that close friends of the Prince of Wales, that Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter Princess Anne would never see the series, since they are not interested in seeing a show in which lies are told about their lives, the source said. to the Daily Mail.

“They disagree on many of the events presented in the series, as they assure that they lack veracity and it does not seem fair or correct to them.”