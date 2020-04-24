Camille Cerf advocates the natural and clash buttocks XXL” of a famous star

As we know, Camille Deer is very close to his community. And even more since the beginning of the confinement. Malicious, she does not hesitate from time to time to show blagueuse. This was the case on Thursday 23 April 2020. The beautiful blonde 25-year-old posted a photo of her, supposed to reveal his killer abs. If it provides thanks to the hashtags that the dump is 100% natural, it is not the case in reality. But against all expectations, his fans are very easily done.

The Face of the many messages impressed by its silhouette altered, the former Miss France took the floor to correct the problem. “This morning I posted the photo of me with fake abs, a photo photoshoppée. I explain you the story, my best buddy Kev has discovered a application to create your abs and it is fun to do on me. And I say, ‘too funny, must be too as I post’ because it is so obvious that nobody is going to believe it.” Except that it is quite the contrary that happened, and “a large portion of the people believed in it“, was surprised she still. A result that made him aware of the place of the image of the body in our current society. “People are so confronted with the image editing, the filters that, in fact, they do not realize so there are everywhere. And I think it’s insane, because it means today our vision of reality, and finally of beauty, is completely biased. Either by retouching photos or by surgical touch-ups…“, realizes she puzzled.

That was my little rant

Camille Cerf is based on personalities very well-known to the general public for having worn it again and again to the surgery to make themselves heard. “Me, it shocked me that girls like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid… can be today icons of beauty ! I find them too beautiful, but hey they didn’t look like it“, she says.

And continue praising his girlfriends beauty queens : “Today, when I look at all the Miss France, all of which have different physical, I tell myself that this is the kind of women we should take as a model rather than Kylie Jenner has the breasts and buttocks XXL or Kendall which is more and more thin over time… Finally, it is not that the truth. In short, it was my small rant. But in real life I’m not excited huh.” And it is true that when one falls on the recent photos of the ex of Travis Scott to the natural, the change is amazing.