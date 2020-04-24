Camille Cerf, “beauty is biased”, balance jersey and kilos

Camille Cerf has posted on Instagram a photo of herself in a bikini, photoshopped from head to toe. Supporter of the 100% natural, Miss France 2015 has pushed a rant against the dictates of thinness and beauty !

Since the beginning of the confinement, the Miss didn’t hesitate to share their daily lives on the social networks between challenge groups for Malika Ménard, history with Clemency Botino or musical interludes with the intoxicating Vaimalama Chaves. Today, it is beautiful Camille Cerf that is to talk about it through a post Instagram enough particular…

Thursday, 24 April, Miss France 2015 has been published a photo of her in a swimsuit on which it is coarsely photoshopée a belly perfect muscled. A post with a caption full of irony : “The confinement I am at least allowed to do sport and to prepare for my summer body”, she wrote, taking care to add the hashtags #nofilter and #noretouche.

A publication that has reacted to all of her girlfriends Miss, who were quick to comment on the publication : “No need for it to be there atomic bomb that thou art” says Iris Mittenaere, “You’re canon, even without the tablet”, written Marine Lorphelin, or “Give my abs stp” lance Rachel Legrain-Trapani.

Camille Cerf advocates the natural and tackle “the buttocks XXL” Kylie Jenner

If the humorous aspect of the message jumps to the eyes, some people have taken this shot in the first degree, forcing the beautiful Lille 25-year-old to respond in a story Instagram. “This morning I posted the photo of me with fake abs, a photo photoshoppée. I explain you the story, my best buddy Kev has discovered a application to create your abs and it is fun to do on me. And I say, ‘too funny, must be too as I post’ because it is so obvious that nobody is going to believe it” she said.

The former beauty queen is then expressed on the criteria of beauty of our society today. “Today our vision of reality, and finally of beauty, is completely biased. Either by retouching photos or by surgical touch-ups”realizes she, puzzled. And to add : “Me, it shocked me that girls like Kylie Jenner, who has the breasts and buttocks XXL, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid… may be today’s icons of beauty ! I find them too beautiful, but hey they didn’t look like it”, she says.